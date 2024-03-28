Muntinlupa City prepares for safe Semana Santa travel

In observance of the Holy Week, the City Government of Muntinlupa is implementing ‘Lakbay Alalay stations’ across various locations in the city. These stations aim to assist travelers during the Lenten season and ensure the safety of everyone.

Each station will provide services such as free drinking water, first aid station, blood pressure check to monitor your health on the go, portable toilets (portalets), PNP Help Desk to address any concerns or queries, and traffic assistance for smooth travel while the Department of Disaster Resilience and Management (DDRM) provides first aid services.

Lakbay Alalay Stations are located in the following areas:

•Pacwood, Tunasan

•Caltex, Tunasan

•Mary, Mother of God, Bayanan

•South Park Center, Alabang

PNP Muntinlupa is currently on heightened alert status from March 26, while the Bureau of Fire Protection-Muntinlupa is on high alert from March 27 to 31.

The City Health Office has established a first aid station at the Putatan Main Health Center on Thursday, March 28, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The Public Order and Safety Office, in coordination with the PNP, is actively patrolling to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Personnel from the Muntinlupa Traffic Management Bureau are deployed to manage crowd flow during Semana Santa.

The City Government prioritizes a peaceful and secure observance of the Holy Week.

In case of emergencies, you may call the following numbers:

☑️ 137-175

☑️ 8373-51-65

☑️ 0921-542-7123

☑️ 0927-257-9322