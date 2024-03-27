P240K suspected shabu seized

More than P240,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate buy-bust operations in Pasig City Tuesday evening.

The 52-year-old drug suspect, identified as alias Allan, was arrested by operatives of the Eastern Police District’s Drug Enforcement Unit at Napico, Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City at about 6 p.m.

Seized from the suspect were three pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets suspected shabu weighing more or less 15.47 grams with an estimated street value of P105,196.

The suspect was temporarily detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility prior to filing of appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meantime, another drug suspect who was included in the unified drug watchlist was arrested in a drug sting operation conducted by the same operatives at about 8 p.m. in Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City.

The suspect was identified as alias Gang-gang, and seized from him were four pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 21 grams with a standard drug price of P142,800 and a shotgun.

The suspect, now detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility, will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.