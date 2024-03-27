NAIA logs power fluctuation

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 on Wednesday disclosed that it has experienced a 3-hour and 16-minute limited power supply due to a series of power fluctuations which affected the air handling units at the departure area.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), an evaluation by the terminal engineering team determined that the terminal circuit breaker kept tripping due to high power loads caused by the elevated heat index outside the terminal.

The engineering team recalibrated the circuit breakers and received instructions from MIAA general manager Eric Jose Ines to investigate other potential causes for the breaker tripping.

Despite the disruption, normal operations continued at check-in counters, passenger boarding bridges, baggage handling systems, and security screening facilities. No flight delays or cancellations were reported as a result of the incident.

However, passengers lamented the excessive heat due to air-conditioning units not working.

To alleviate the discomfort caused by the heat inside the terminal, industrial fans were strategically positioned throughout the area to provide relief to passengers and airline staff and bottled water was also provided to passengers.

Ines also extended his sincere apology to the riding public for the inconvenience caused by the incident and assured them that comprehensive maintenance efforts will be undertaken to proactively prevent similar incidents fro