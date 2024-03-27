MMDA deploys ‘Libreng Sakay’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ((MMDA) on Wednesday kicked off the “libreng sakay” program as it deployed buses and trucks to ensure adequate transportation for commuters with the suspension of operations of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1.

MMDA acting chairman Atty. Don Artes said four buses, three light-duty trucks, four public utility buses and two military trucks were deployed from EDSA Taft to Monumento, and vice versa, the route of LRT Line 1.

The libreng sakay vehicles were deployed during the morning and afternoon rush hour.

“The deployment of vehicles was to ferry regular passengers of the LRT Line 1 on the first day of its no-operations period for Holy Week,” Artes said.

Free rides were also offered to the riding public affected by the temporary suspension of LRT Line-1’s operations.

LRT-1’s operations, which run from Baclaran Station to Fernando Poe Jr. Station (formerly Roosevelt) were halted starting Holy Wednesday to facilitate the annual preventive maintenance activities and mandatory testing related to the Alstom signaling system for the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project.