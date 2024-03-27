2 NPA tax collectors rapped

The Department of Justice revealed on Wednesday that it has indicted two alleged members of the Communist Party of the Philippines/New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) who were responsible for collecting revolutionary funds and financing terrorism.

Based from the information gathered by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, both the accused identified as Leonor Taguinod Dumlao and Valentin Cruz Tolentino were charged for violation of Section 8 of RA 10168, known as “The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.”

After receiving reports stating that the two accused possessed firearms and ammunition with no definite source of income or apparent purpose, authorities launched background checks and collaborated with intelligence counterparts from the National Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ask the court’s issuance of search warrants against the two individuals.

Firearms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices, IED components, and a significant sum of money in various denominations were discovered by authorities from them.

Dumlao and Tolentino, according to investigation, also revealed that they are members of the National Finance Commission of the CPP/NPA which had direct involvement in demanding money from construction firms, telecommunication companies, bus companies, mining companies and businessmen in guised as “revolutionary taxes.”

It was also discovered that the respondents were responsible for the creation of the National Economic Striking Force of the CPP/NPA which serves as security of the “Rebolusyonaryong Buwis sa Kaaway na Uri.”

“We will never let even an inch of terrorism’s tyranny sow fear among our citizens, much more let the cowards behind this menace run free. This is a time when we Filipinos should fortify our resolve and show our resilience in fighting this evil,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

“If proven guilty, we will not let them go unpunished,” he added.