Pertussis invades Taguig City

The local government of Taguig revealed on Monday that it has logged eight cases of pertussis or whooping cough amid the rising cases of the disease recorded in the National Capital Region.

Local authorities said that the patients have already undergone treatment and eventually recovered from the disease.

Pertussis is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the Bordetella bacterium and it is spread mainly through droplets from the mouth and nose when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks to another person. The illness is dangerous especially to babies.

Symptoms of pertussis are dry cough followed by episodes of severe cough, mild fever, and cold but pertussis can be prevented through vaccination.

“It was reported that the vaccine from the Department of Health will not arrive until June. Despite this, there are effective antibiotics that treat this illness,” said the local government of Taguig.

Meantime, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Monday led a town hall meeting at the Atrium of San Juan City Hall to address the rising cases of pertussis.

Zamora said this initiative aims to educate residents, city and barangay officials about the importance of routine immunization.