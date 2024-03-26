P16M worth of AICS for Cotabato

CARMEN, North Cotabato — Around 5,000 residents in this province received P16 million worth of Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) aid on Sunday (24 March) here.

Senator Imee Marcos personally led the distribution to the various sectors and students.

Around 2,000 and 1,000 beneficiaries from the said town and in Kabacan town, respectively, received the said aid.

Around 2,000 students from the University of Southern Mindanao in Kabacan received P5,000 each of cash assistance.

AICS is part of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s protective services for the poor, marginalized and vulnerable/disadvantaged individuals.

In a press briefing, Marcos said among the problem confronted by the students was during the height of the pandemic where there is no classes and no educational assistance.“Yes, there is a remote and hybrid classes and these students are really doing anything for their studies. (This is why) we are giving a little bit of assistance to the marginalized and indigent students,” she added.

She said they are prioritizing those who will be graduating this year to ensure that they will really finish their studies and land a job.