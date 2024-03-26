Catapang backs ‘Bilibid tourism’ plan

The Bureau of Corrections on Tuesday vowed to give its full support to Muntinlupa City Mayor Rozzano Rufino Biazon with his plans of reviving the city’s economy through tourism as the local government mulls to convert historical sites inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) into possible tourist sites.

This comes after BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. met with Biazon recently and discussed plans in an effort to drum up the tourism industry in the area as part of its economic recovery.

“We want to push the initiative not just to boost the economy but to also let the people know that the NBP is a place of reformation and peace,” Biazon said.

Catapang, for his part, asked the Muntinlupa City government to include the monument of the late President Elpidio Quirino, which was erected last February beside the Memorial for Peace (Osawa Shrine) at the NBP Reservation Area as a symbolic tribute to President Quirino’s exemplary leadership, humanity and historical foresight in shaping bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines.

Biazon said the end of World War II was the new beginning of a harmonious bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Japan.

Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko stressed during the unveiling of the statue that his statesmanship and act of forgiveness towards Japanese Prisoners of War laid the foundation for the exceptional bilateral relationship that still thrives.

Included in the circuit tours inside the NBP being arranged by the Muntinlupa City Tourism Culture and Arts Department include the Kiyosi Oshawa Shrine/Memorial for Peace Shrine which aims to educate the youth on Philippines-Japan Relations following World War I and retell the outstanding contributions of Kiyosi Osawa in achieving it.

Also included in the plan are the Jamboree Lake, Director’s Quarters, Lethal injection and Death Chamber, Japanese Cemetery and the Memorial Hill.

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco, Sara Bendana of the Muntinlupa Tourism Culture and Arts Department, Councilor Jonas Angelo Abadilla who is also the SK Federation president, Alvin Vernon also from Muntinlupa City LGU, BuCor deputy director general for Operations Assistant Secretary Gil Torralba and other BuCor officials were also present during the meeting.