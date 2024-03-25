Czech agriculture minister strengthens ties with Phl

The Minister of Agriculture of the Czech Republic, Marek Výborný, along with a group of 40 business representatives, recently visited the Philippines to hold a series of meetings with local officials. The purpose of these meetings was to discuss and explore opportunities for agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

The Czech Embassy in Manila, along with the Czech Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Czech Republic, collaborated to host the Czech-Philippine Agribusiness Forum 2024. This event took place in Makati City and Davao City on 21 and 22 March, respectively. During the forum, Czech companies showcased their innovations and offerings in the areas of brewing, dairy production, meat processing, and other related agricultural industries.

“I believe that the rich and diverse participation in today's forum may result to enriching and strengthening the cooperation, especially in the sectors that we represent here today, and that's agriculture and food industry. I would be very glad for our partners from the Philippines to perceive this as a clear signal how much we are interested in strengthening our contacts with partners in the Philippines,” the Czech agriculture minister said in his keynote address.