Wanted rapist arrested in Las Piñas

A 19-year-old man listed as one of the top five most wanted persons at the district level for the month of March 2024, has been apprehended.

He was identified as alias Vince.

The arrest took place at Barangay Pamplona 3, Las Piñas City, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on 22 March 2024.

The accused was taken into custody through a joint operation conducted by operatives from the Warrant and Subpoena Section and Station Intelligence Section of Las Piñas City police station.

He was arrested based on a warrant of arrest issued for charges of rape, docketed under Criminal Case No. 24-0036, by the Honorable Presiding Judge Mildred Jacinto Marquez of Family Court Branch 2, Las Piñas City.

The warrant, dated 26 February 2024, has no recommended bail.