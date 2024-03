LATEST

Troops deployed for security, rescue in Ilocos Norte

LOOK: The 101st Maneuver Company led by Police Capt. Jomar Motiong under the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1 led by Police Lt. Col. Dominic Guerrero has already deployed troops for security. The deployed troops are also ready to provide first-aid and rescue at Ilocos Norte on Sunday, 24 March. | via Jasper Dawang