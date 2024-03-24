Soldiers donate allowances for DavOr slide victims

DAVAO CITY — The men and women of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division donated their day’s subsistence allowance to procure food and non-food items for landslide victims of Barangay Masara in Davao de Oro.

Each soldier donated P150, contributing to the purchase of rice, pots, basins, water containers, pails, water dippers, and other hygiene kits sufficient for 130 families.

Maj. Gen. Allan Hambala, the 10ID commander, expressed his sympathy to the affected residents of the tragic landslide that occurred in Barangay Masara on 7 February, which claimed more than 90 innocent lives, injured more than 30 individuals, and displaced thousands of families.

“The soldiers of the 10th Infantry Division, along with the local government units and government agencies, stand ready to offer support and assistance to help you recover. Together, we will rise above this adversity,” he said.