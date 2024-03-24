Muntinlupa sounds alarm on pertussis

The Muntinlupa City Health Office yesterday said they are currently monitoring five cases of pertussis from their barangays.

This as the city government warned the public about pertussis, or whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory illness.

The World Health Organization said pertussis spreads easily from person to person through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. It said the disease is most dangerous in infants and is a significant cause of disease and death in the age group.

Dr. Juancho Bunyi, head of the Muntinlupa City Health Office said they are closely monitoring the said disease to prevent its spread.

There are 453 cases of pertussis in the first 10 weeks of 2024, said the Department of Health.

Dr. Bunyi said pertussis is a bacterial disease affecting the mucous membrane of the throat.

He said the symptoms of pertussis include persistent cough with episodes of vomiting. The cough lasts for two weeks.

The Muntinlupa CHO is currently monitoring five cases of pertussis from different barangays with no clustering. No death from pertussis has been recorded in Muntinlupa.

It is also doing a defaulter tracking of children who may have missed their pertussis shots, Bunyi added.

Bunyi said individuals who are experiencing prolonged and excessive cough of more than 2 weeks with fever, runny nose and with vomiting episodes after bouts of cough are advised to seek immediate consultation.

“Pertussis if left untreated may lead to respiratory distress and eventually difficulty of breathing resulting in death. As of to date Muntinlupa has no fatality from pertussis,” Bunyi said.

The CHO head advised wearing of masks for those who were in close contact and for families with known cases of pertussis.

He said standard measure to prevent any type of airborne infection just like pertussis, wearing of face mask is prescribed especially to those in close contacts and families with known cases of pertussis or whooping cough.

The public was encouraged to have their children vaccinated against pertussis.

Pertussis is included in pentahib, or pentavalent vaccine, which is a routine immunization of children in the country.

Pertussis is part of the DPT immunization, or diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus.