MC taxi expansion pause sought

The House Committee on Metro Manila Development proposed to temporarily halt the expansion of the motorcycle taxi pilot study due to alarming concerns about motorcycle road accidents.

Manila Third District Representative Joel Chua stressed the need for lawmakers to address the rising motorbike ownership and worsening traffic conditions in the capital.

He also said that this concerning trend requires immediate action.

“The most important and relevant parameters in any pilot study on motorcycle taxis feasibility study is the safety of motorcycle riders, their passengers, and everyone else on the roads. This is very important considering lately, I’ve been noticing on social media,” Chua said at a recent public hearing.

A study conducted by the Statista Research Department and published on 14 March, revealed a concerning trend in Metro Manila’s road safety.

The study found that an average of 49 individuals were involved in motorcycle-related crashes daily, representing a notable increase compared to previous years.

Digital Pinoys National Campaigner Ronald Gustilo, for his part, said that motorcycle taxi operators should slow down with their aggressive hiring practices without adequate training.

“If we increase the units that operate for motorcycle taxis here in Metro Manila and there are so many accidents, won’t we face a bigger problem?” Gustilo said.

He also pointed out that the Technical Working Group should ensure that the industry will not be oversaturated by ensuring that operators adhere to their strict allocations.

Last year, the House Committee on Transportation expressed its support for extending the ongoing motorcycle taxi pilot study beyond Metro Manila.

The program was planned to expand to the provinces of Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Iloilo, Bacolod, Pampanga, Davao, Zamboanga, Legazpi, General Santos, Pangasinan and Baguio.

The current motorcycle taxi pilot study is limited to three cities- Metro Manila, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro.

Only three entities —Angkas, Joyride and MOVE IT — are legally permitted to operate bike taxis in these areas.