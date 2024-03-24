Las Piñas gang leader falls

An alleged criminal gang leader and another individual was nabbed by police via a search warrant in Las Piñas City.

Reports said the operation led to the arrest of the suspect identified as alias Mamut, the alleged leader of the notorious Ramos Robbery Hold-up Gang, and alias Kath in a joint operation conducted last 23 March.

Mamut, will face complaints for violation of RA 10591, the Comprehensive Law on Firearm and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Kath, on the other hand, is charged with obstruction of justice and disobedience to a person in authority.

The operation was led by the Intelligence Section of Las Piñas CPS, Zapote Sub-Station and SWAT Team.

Operatives confiscated a twelve-gauge shotgun and ammunition from the premises.

Police also used body-worn cameras and alternative recording devices to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the procedure.

Upon arrest, both suspects were turned over to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section for further processing and investigation after receiving medical clearance from Las Piñas District Hospital.