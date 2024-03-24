EPD reminders for Holy Week break

The Eastern Police District reminded the public to refrain from posting real-time photos and locations on their social media accounts for security purposes while taking a break this Holy Week.

“We have issued measures and reminders for the safety of everyone,” EPD Director Police Brigadier General Wilson Asueta told this reporter in an interview over the weekend.

Asueta also reminded the public who will be leaving their houses for the Holy Week to secure that they are locked.

“Of course, our concern is to ensure that no untoward incident happens–no burglaries. We know that a lot of people are going to the province or go on vacation during Holy Week,” Asueta said.

He said that the EPD is already prepared for this year’s observance of Holy Week.

“We have a deployment plan,” Asueta said.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. earlier said that Metro Manila cops will be on heightened alert during Holy Week.

He also said that they will maximize the utilization of their resources, equipment, logistics, as well as their personnel, to ensure public safety during the Holy Week.

The NCRPO chief said that at least 12,000 police officers will be deployed to secure Metro Manila during the Lenten season.