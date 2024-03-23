Register before Lenten trips, LTO warns motorists

Land Transportation Office chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II, declared on Friday that the agency is fully equipped and ready to handle the challenges as the nation observes Holy Week from 24 to 31 this March.

Mendoza disclosed that he has already instructed all regional directors and other agency officials to commence road security measures in their respective jurisdictions, anticipating the surge of motorists embarking on journeys for the extended Holy Week holiday.

This directive aligns with the mandate from Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to execute essential measures ensuring the safety of all road users during the Lenten break.

“Our fellow countrymen are once again flocking back to their respective provinces for the upcoming Holy Week. In this regard, I have already directed all LTO officials to collaborate with local government units and other agencies on road safety initiatives,” Mendoza stated.

“I also anticipate our local officials to heighten the scrutiny on the roadworthiness of passenger buses before departure from terminals as part of our efforts to safeguard commuters’ safety,” he added.

As part of the inspection process, Mendoza ordered random drug tests for drivers and conductors.

He further urged bus companies to internally regulate their operations and take proactive measures to ensure their buses encounter no mechanical issues during inter-provincial travel.

“We extend the same appeal to private vehicle owners. No one desires their planned vacation to be disrupted by engine troubles or road-related mishaps,” Mendoza emphasized.