Fake travel docs sourced from FB

Fake documents are no longer the exclusive domain of forges along Recto Avenue in Manila.

This as the Bureau of Immigration yesterday said it intercepted two alleged victims of human trafficking at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after they allegedly presented fake documents bought on Facebook.

After trying to board an Emirates flight that was passing through Dubai to get to Oman last 19 March, the victims—who were 31 and 51 years old—were apprehended.

Both claimed to be bound for the Arab region to visit their respective spouses, who they alleged were overseas Filipino workers.

However, immigration agents found discrepancies in their statements and documentation, and so they were referred for a secondary inspection. Both also submitted marriage certificates showing their purported marriage to the OFWs.

During the secondary inspection, they admitted to purchasing the documents from the fixers they had met on Facebook.

They revealed that they had been instructed to pose as tourists by their imaginary wives. Their marriage certificates were subjected to forensic document inspection, which confirmed that they were fake.

The two were promised work as a car painter and a salon worker in Oman, with an expected salary of only 250 riyals.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco reminded aspiring OFWs that documents procured through illegitimate means are most likely fake or tampered with.

“We can not just buy documents online,” Tansingco said. “Ensure that you are getting your documents from legitimate sources, lest you be duped into getting fake ones,” he added.