18 rescued from bar selling sex

The police on Thursday evening raided a restaurant bar in Silang, Cavite, which was allegedly being used as a front for prostitution.

Authorities rescued up to 18 women while apprehending the staff of the restobar, including the waiters and the floor manager.

“Prior to the incident that occurred last night, our chief received information regarding illegal activities happening in a specific bar here in San Vicente, Silang, Cavite,” said the investigator, P/Staff Sergeant Valerie Frias.

“They discovered that there was involvement of women in prostitution here, so they organized an operation,” she added.

The rescued women refused to give statements. They were scheduled to be individually interviewed by the Women and Children Protection Desk to ascertain their profiles.

Meanwhile, the arrested staff of the bar will face charges of human trafficking. They also declined to give statements.

It was discovered that the restobar had been previously closed and had its license revoked, but that it continued to operate.

“They had permission to operate as a restaurant, a place to eat. Then it was discovered that they had an inside job like that,” Evelyn Kubol, a barangay social worker, told GMA News.