Valenzuela formally opens ‘Balai Banyuhay’

Offering hope for struggling drug dependents who seek healing and recovery from drug addiction and ultimately lead a reformed life, the City of Valenzuela’s drug treatment and rehabilitation facility dubbed as “Balai Banyuhay” formally opened its doors to the public yesterday at Barangay Punturin.

Fully furnished and equipped facilities, Valenzuela City’s first drug treatment and rehabilitation center known as “Balai Banyuhay” is ready to take in residents who are currently facing challenges such as abuse of prohibited substances and provide them with efficient and humane rehabilitative measures.

Mayor Wes Gatchalian led the ceremonial launch along with guest of honor, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and other esteemed guests from national agencies. The formal launch rendered the center to its full operational capacity prepared to accept clients from Valenzuela City and clients endorsed by neighboring cities.

“We believe that drug problem is not only confined in one place. This is an interconnected issue, which transcends the physical borders of our city. That is why we are opening the doors of Balai Banyuhay not just to Valenzuelanos, but also to our neighboring cities,” the mayor announced in his message.

The Balai Banyuhay was established by virtue of Ordinance No. 603, Series of 2019, authored by Valenzuela Anti-Drug Abuse Council Action Officer, Councilor Atty. Bimbo dela Cruz and Councilor Ramon Encarnacion. It was enacted last September 2019.