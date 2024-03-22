QC restaurants to show calorie counts

Restaurants in Quezon City will soon put the number of calories of food items on their menu.

This was after Mayor Joy Belmonte signed the ordinance passed by the city council that will require restaurants, fastfood chains, and other food establishments operating within the city to publish calorie labeling on their good items to help QCitizens make informed food choices.

“With calorie labeling, citizens have the power to make healthier food choices because they have the correct information,” Belmonte said during a media briefing at the Quezon City Hall Thursday along with City councilors and other officials.

Belmonte also assured carinderia and small eatery owners that they should not worry about the policy.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said Thursday that it supports the policy of the Quezon City government to require calorie count on restaurant menus.

The DoH said such policy would enable Filipinos to make informed and healthy choices on what to eat.

Moreover, the DoH also urged the Filipinos to eat balanced, well-moderated and varied diet as well as to limit processed food and food that are high in calories.

“Opt for healthier choices, partnered with sufficient physical activity,” it said.