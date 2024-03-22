Pertussis, measles cases increasing

The Department of Health on Thursday noted an increase in the number of pertussis or whooping cough and measles cases worldwide.

This as the DoH renewed its call for more Filipinos to get immunized.

The DoH noted that for the first 10 weeks of 2024, there are already 453 reported cases of pertussis.

In comparison, there were 52 cases of pertussis in 2019, 27 in 2020, seven in 2021, and two in 2022.

The DoH attributed the rise of pertussis cases to disruptions in routine immunization at primary care during the pandemic.

Pertussis or whooping cough (“ubong-dalahit” or “tuspirina” in Filipino) is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection that causes influenza-like symptoms of mild fever, colds, and coughs 7 to 10 days after exposure.

This cough, in typical cases, will develop into a characteristic hacking cough. Pertussis can be treated by antibiotics, but it is best prevented through vaccination.

Department of Secretary Ted Herbosa said the DoH targets to vaccinate at least 90 percent of the high-risk population, especially children from six months to 10 years of age in a bid to control measles.

“Code Blue has been practiced in the DoH-Central Office since March 20, which signals intensified activities to mitigate the spread of the virus through vaccination, micronutrient supplementation, community engagement, and risk communication,” Herbosa said.

Highly contagious

As of 24 February, the DoH recorded at total of 569 measles and rubella cases.

All regions, except for Bicol and Central Luzon, reported to have increasing cases in the recent month.

A total of 163 new cases were reported between 11 to 24 February, which is 3 percent higher compared to two weeks prior (159 cases).

Measles (tigdas in Filipino) is highly contagious. It spreads from infected individuals through the air, especially through coughing or sneezing.

It affects all age groups, but is more common in children. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a body rash.

There is no specific treatment for the virus that causes measles; however, vaccination protects against it.

The DoH said epidemiologic profile shows that those under five years of age and who are unvaccinated are the most affected.

Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Thursday said pertussis or “whooping cough” has already claimed four lives of mostly 22-day old to 60-day old babies in the first three months of this year in the city.

In a press conference, Belmonte said the announcement is not to sow panic but to prepare residents and avail the government’s immunization program of having their babies vaccinated with “pentavalent vaccine.”