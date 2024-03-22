Big crowd seen in BIDA anniversary

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday expressed his optimism that they could gather as much as 60,000 anti-drug advocates who would join them in an advocacy walk to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the government’s flagship Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan program.

The activity would be held on Saturday, 23 March starting at 4 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

The anniversary celebration will feature the BIDA Walk or the “Lakad Kontra Droga, BIDA Tayong Lahat!” to be joined by representatives from the local government units, anti-drug advocacy groups, private and non-government organizations, youth sector, and other allies in the fight against illegal drugs.

“I know our kababayans are used to the BIDA Fun Run but in its anniversary, we want to be more inclusive, hence, we opted for the BIDA Walk,” Abalos said.

He explained that the celebration is a fitting commemoration of the BIDA program which is the driving force in the government’s vision for a drug-free Philippines.

The BIDA Walk will commence from three starting points; one at the CCP Open Grounds, and at Cuneta Astrodome both in Pasay City; and at SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

From the three starting points, the participants then will walk to SM Mall of Asia Globe Rotunda in Pasay City, where they will all meet together.

The walk route will be led by Abalos together with ex-Senator Manny Pacquiao, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, and Liga ng mga Barangay Presidents and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation presidents of the National Capital Region.