BI thankful of solons’ support

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration thanked lawmakers on Thursday afternoon for supporting the agency’s proposed modernization statute.

According to the Bureau, Commissioner Tansingco made his statement following Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino discussing the proposed legislation on his radio program Thursday morning.

“We thank Senator Tolentino as well as all lawmakers for their support and for seeing the importance of this measure,” Tansingco said.

He added that he believes that the BI modernization law will finally be passed this year.

It can be recalled that during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address, he reiterated the passing of the new law to boost nation-building.

The modernization plans being suggested will allow the BI to use its revenue to purchase advanced tools and technologies. In performing its fundamental responsibility of maintaining national security, the BI will be able to do so with more efficiency and effectiveness.

Through the implementation of advanced technology and infrastructure upgrades, the bureau will have the ability to identify and prevent illicit activities, including trafficking in persons, illegal cross-border operations, and other border-related concerns.

In addition to providing updates on visa categories and associated fines, the new law guarantees salary increases for BI staff members. According to Tansingco, the decision would tremendously help workers who are trapped with low pay and would enable the organization to hire recent graduates from reputable universities to work for the government.

The BI chief also said that the passage of the new law is another step forward towards the President’s vision of Bagong Pilipinas.

The 84-year-old Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 is anticipated to be updated by this bill, which is now being discussed in the Senate.