1 million NAIA passengers expected

With “OPLAN Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024,” the Manila International Airport Authority is prepared to handle a surge in travelers this Holy Week.

From 24 to 31 March, the airport authority expects more than a million people to transit through the four terminals of Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Compared to the 926,755 passengers who traveled via NAIA from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday of last year, MIAA general manager Eric Ines expects a 15 percent increase in passengers during Semana Santa this year.

According to GM Ines, 1,853,132 passengers — ranging from 128,000 to 138,000 — have traveled through the first 14 days of March 2024 alone, with an average of 132,367 each day on both international and domestic flights (departure and arrival).

Passenger volume during Holy Week this year may approach 140,000 in a single day or nearly match the pre-pandemic Lenten season total of 1,126,501 over eight days, or 140,812 per day.

“Our domestic operations, in particular, have been consistently surpassing pre-pandemic flight movement and passenger volume. We anticipate travelers taking advantage of exploring local destinations, the ease and convenience of air travel, summer airline promotions, or simply vacationing and being with family during this time,” Ines said.

“We are prepared for this influx at our terminals, especially as Holy Week coincides with summer, historically a peak season for air travel,” he added.

For amenities and important facilities, such as backup systems and vital airport utilities, the airport chief ensures that there is enough manpower, equipment, and ideal working conditions.