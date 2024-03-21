Journey towards agricultural empowerment

Rita Soltis, a farmer from Iloilo City, who has been cultivating crops for a long time, has continuously worked on improving her agricultural skills. This led her to become a participant in SM Foundation's Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) program, where she is a beneficiary.

Through the program, she learned about how to keep up with times, prudently invest in mechanization, and other modern farming techniques.

Building on this success, she has established her own "Dorime Garden," where she cultivates a variety of vegetables for sale. This venture has not only expanded her business but also provided a livelihood opportunity for a member of her community.