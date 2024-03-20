San Mateo sting nets P800K worth of shabu

More than P800,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from two suspects, including a female, in a buy-bust operation in San Mateo, Rizal Tuesday evening.

Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Felipe Maraggun Jr. identified the two high-value drugs suspects as alias Jess, 39, and alias Mae, 28; both residents of San Mateo, Rizal.

The suspects were nabbed in an operation conducted by operatives of the San Mateo Municipal Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Team along Daang Bakal Street, Batangay Malanday San Mateo, Tuesday evening. They were arrested by the police for selling a sachet of suspected shabu to a police officer acting as poseur buyer.

Confiscated from them were four sachets of suspected shabu and two knot-tied plastics containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 120 grams with a standard drug price of P816,000, buy-bust money, pouch, and several drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation disclosed that the suspects were previously arrested for illegal drugs and were jailed multiple times.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act 2022 wil be filed against the suspects who are now detained at the San Mateo Municipal Police Station custodial facility for proper disposition.