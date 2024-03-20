Pasig’s Top 10 most wanted collared

A top 10 most wanted person for illegal drugs was collared by the police in a manhunt operation in Pasig City Tuesday evening.

Pasig police chief P/Col. Celerino Sacro Jr. said the station’s top 10 most wanted person for March was arrested by virtue of warrant of arrest.

The accused, identified as alias Eel, 25, was nabbed along E. Mejia Street, Hilltop, Barangay Bagong Ilog at about 12:15 p.m.

He was arrested under warrant of arrest issued by Judge Jennifer Bautista Escorpezo-Bayaua of Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 151 for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrested accused is temporarily detained in the custodial facility of this station while waiting for the commitment order from the issuing court.