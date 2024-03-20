Info drive vs erring freight forwarders launched

The Bureau of Customs Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport has established a partnership with the National Telecommunications Commission to begin an educational campaign targeted at increasing awareness about fraudulent freight forwarders.

Through this partnership with the NTC, the advisories have been made public to raise awareness among the public, especially among overseas Filipino workers, who are often the victims of various frauds involving balikbayan boxes.

According to the Port of NAIA, this partnership also aims to safeguard the integrity of customs processes.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio thanked the NTC for their invaluable assistance in combating fraudulent practices involving balikbayan boxes.

“The success of the information drive demonstrated the dedication of the NTC to keeping the public well-informed. Their cooperation is truly admirable, as they have played a vital role in protecting the interests and welfare of our fellow citizens,” the BoC chief said.

A list of foreign and local forwarding companies with negative reports and abandoned balikbayan box records was also made public by the bureau two months ago.

BoC-NAIA also encourages the public to choose reputable forwarding companies that have been recognized by the Department of Trade and Industry in order to ensure the security of your balikbayan boxes.