Another Thailand kush intercepted

Another batch of suspected marijuana, colloquially termed “kush,” was seized at the Manila International Container Port with an estimated value of P158,745,600.

The said contrabands were seen inside various balikbayan boxes during a physical examination by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port on Monday.

The 132.288 kilograms of marijuana were in vacuum-sealed packages inside six balikbayan boxes from Thailand and consigned to a certain Mary Gail Quesada and Rainier Quesada via the Marcelo D. Laylo Cargo Forwarders.

According to CIIS Director Verne Enciso, the MICP requested the issuance of an alert order last 28 February 2024 after receiving derogatory information that the shipment contained illegal drugs and other misdeclared and undeclared items.

“Originally, the shipment was declared as consolidated balikbayan boxes and personal effects from Thailand. But we’ve already seen this modus before, so after vetting the information that we received, we immediately went to work to thwart this smuggling activity,” he said.

The breakdown of the suspected marijuana found per balikbayan box is as follows: 20 vacuum-sealed packages with 1,009 grams per package in the first box, 25 vacuum-sealed packages with 1,047 grams per package in the second box, and 25 vacuum-sealed packages with 1,034 grams per package in the third box.

There were also 20 vacuum-sealed packages with 1,007 grams per package in the fourth box and 20 vacuum-sealed packages with 1,021 grams per package in the fifth box.

In the sixth box, there were 15 vacuum-sealed packages with 1,021 grams of marijuana per package and 16 vacuum-sealed packages with 263 grams of kush cake and cream per package.

Confirmatory samples were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, while all six balikbayan boxes were returned to the container for safekeeping.

The examination of the boxes was witnessed by the assigned Customs examiner, as well as the CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, Philippine Coast Guard, Environmental Protection and Compliance Division and PDEA.

Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy commended that the foiled smuggling attempt shows the BoC’s dedication.

“When an operation stops a potential smuggling activity concerning illegal drugs, it also effectively saves a life. Keeping illegal drugs from our streets is not the work of one agency alone; it must be a combined and coordinated effort that trickles from the leadership down to our agents on the ground,” he said.