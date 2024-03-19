Untangling Metro traffic

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos met with representatives of local government units, government offices and some 200 punong barangays over the weekend to discuss traffic management and road safety in the metropolis.

The meeting, which was held in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City recently, was part of a series of consultations with LGUs and relevant national government agencies to discuss matters related to traffic and transportation at the National Capital Region.

Abalos said they are determined to comply with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to address traffic issues in Metro Manila.

Among those discussed during the meeting were the planned regulation of e-trikes and e-bikes, implementation of barangay road clearing operations, and street pay parking ordinances of LGUs.

The results of the consultation, Abalos said, will be presented to President Marcos in the Regional Town Hall Meeting on Traffic Management scheduled on 25 March.

The DILG chief said he has also met with the Land Transportation Office, Department of Energy and Department of Transportation to discuss various traffic concerns such as e-vehicles in NCR.

Abalos emphasized during the same meeting that vehicle registration and driver’s license are required for anyone who owns and drives e-vehicles with a 26 to 50 kph speed limit.

He advised LGUs to remind their respective councils of their role under Section 11 of Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA Law), stating that green routes should be included in their respective Local Public Transport Route Plans consistent with the National Transport Policy.

Present during the dialogue were representatives from various offices of the LGUs, and select barangays along Mabuhay Lanes.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Land Transportation Office, Department of Public Works and Highways, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, among others.