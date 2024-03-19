QCPD presents 19 recovered stolen vehicles

The Quezon City Police District presented to the media yesterday 19 stolen vehicles recovered by its operatives according to QCPD Director Rederico A. Maranan after their flag-raising ceremony in Camp Karingal.

Maranan said the recovered vehicles include 12 cars and seven motorcycles which were retrieved by operatives of the District Anti-Carnapping Unit under P/Maj. Hector Ortencio and four other police stations in the span of two and half months this year.

Maranan added that it is a significant break in the command’s efforts against vehicle and motor theft incidents in the city.

“In our relentless pursuit of justice and safety for our community, an intensified operations were carried out that resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen motor vehicles and seven motorcycles,” Maranan said.

The police chief commended the DACU, the Galas Police Station 11 under P/Lt. Col. Jerrold Jake Manguerra, the Masambong PS-2 under P/Lt. Col. Jewel Nicanor, the Novaliches PS-4 under P/Lt.Col.Reynaldo Vitto, and the Project 4 PS-8 under P/Lt. Col. Jake Barila for their efforts.

All the recovered motor vehicles and motorcycles have been temporarily impounded at the DACU and the police stations mentioned.

“QCPD remains steadfast in its commitment in ensuring the safety and security of our community. We thanked the public for their continued support and cooperation,” Maranan said.