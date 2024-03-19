PNP on heightened Lenten alert

Metro Manila cops will be on heightened alert during Holy Week, National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said on Tuesday.

“We will be in heightened alert during the Lenten season,” Nartatez said in an interview at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

The NCRPO chief also said that they will maximize the utilization of their resources, equipment, logistics, as well as their personnel, to ensure public safety during the Holy Week.

“We will utilize all that and we will declare heightened alert,” he said.

Nartatez also said that no threats have been monitored thus far in the observance of this year’s Holy Week, but at the same time they are not letting their guards down.

“Metro Manila will remain to be at the lowest threat level. Threat level 1 is the lowest,” he said.

“In fact, we are employing the highest security measures in Metro Manila,” the NCRPO chief added.

Nartatez said not less than 12,000 police officers will be deployed to secure Metro Manila during the Lenten season.