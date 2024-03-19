Meralco partners with MMDA on road safety

As part of its proactive campaign to contribute to ensuring public safety, the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company has teamed up with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to promote road safety among the power distributor’s employees through the conduct of Basic Motorcycle Riding courses.

The two-day Basic Motorcycle Riding Course by MMDA is offered for free and open to the public. The program availed by Meralco aims to provide the necessary knowledge and skills related to safe motorcycle riding and to reduce the number of employee incidents related to motorcycles.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. This initiative in partnership with the MMDA will equip our employees with the proper training on motorcycle riding and help us enhance their safety and the members of the riding community that we share the roads with,” Lao said.

Around 150 Meralco personnel signed up for the program, the first leg of which was conducted last 12 and 13 March at the MMDA Motorcycle Riding Academy in Pasig City. MMDA will facilitate the same training in Meralco’s sector offices in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna on 19 and 20 March, and in Valenzuela City on 26 and 27 March.