SPD braces for Holy Week

The Southern Police District on Sunday announced that at least 5,769 personnel will be deployed by the Southern Police District as Holy Week 2024 approaches as it gears up for ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors in the metropolis.

In a statement, the SPD said that it will boost its presence with personnel across various key areas, aiming to facilitate a peaceful observance of Semana Santa as the comprehensive deployment plan entails the strategic allocation of personnel to different locations to effectively address potential security concerns.

Among key deployment areas are the places of worship, where 334 police officers will be stationed to safeguard worshippers during religious gatherings; 89 officers will be deployed to major thoroughfares to manage traffic flow and respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise.

Meantime, transport hubs and terminals within the AOR will be manned by 112 to provide assistance to travelers and maintain order in these busy areas. Commercial areas such as malls will have at least 95 officers deployed to deter criminal activity and ensure the safety of shoppers and business owners.

On top of this, at least 296 PNP personnel will be assigned to man other places of convergence where large gatherings are expected, reinforcing security measures and enhancing crowd control.

A One-Stop-Shop Help Desks will be set up SPD wide to be manned by 39 personnel, while a total of 2, 402 deployed personnel will also focus on border control points, law enforcement checkpoints, foot patrols, mobile/motorcycle patrols and the implementation of the Red Team inspection, and Reactionary Standby Support Force will be ready for immediate deployment ensuring swift response to any emerging security situations.

In other developments, the National Capital Region Police Office will deploy over 11,347 police officers and force multipliers and according to NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., police officers will be more visible and will help manage traffic and other related public safety services near transportation terminals, places of worship, malls, markets, commercial areas and parks.