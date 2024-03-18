Separate QC sting ops yield P224K drugs

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District’s Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Novaliches Police Station and Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station arrested four drug suspects and confiscated P224,400 worth of illegal drugs in separate buy-bust operations over the weekend.

P/Lt. Col. Reynaldo Vitto, the Station Commander of PS 4, identified the suspects as Chico Sarmiento and Janice Cruz, both residents of Barangay Sta. Lucia, Novaliches, Quezon City.

They were arrested at around 2 a.m. on Sunday at Belen Street, corner Masaya Street, Barangay Gulod, Novaliches and they yielded 15 grams of shabu valued at P102,000, a black coin purse, a cellular phone and the buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, on 16 March, police arrested Jess Parreño and Ashley Carpio during a buy-bust operation conducted by the operatives of PS 13 under P/Lt. Col. Leonie Ann dela Cruz.

Seized from the suspects were 18 grams of shabu worth P122,400 and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.