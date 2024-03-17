13 nabbed in Rizal operations

At least 13 most wanted persons were arrested by authorities in separate manhunt operations in Rizal province on Friday.

In Taytay, Rizal, a most wanted person listed at the regional level identified only as alias Rogelioz 46, a construction worker, and a native of Pangasinan, was nabbed by police for the crime of rape.

In Antipolo City, two most wanted persons were likewise caught. Alias Eric, 26, construction worker, was collared for rape with no bail recommended, while alias Roger, 49, was nabbed for violating Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law with a bail of P150,000.

Three relatives who are members of terrorist groups were arrested by joint operatives of the RIU-NCR (lead unit) and the San Mateo Municipal Police Station after serving a warrant of arrest to alias Ka Jordan, 34, for murder and attempted murder. Alias Ka Jordan is ranked number 4 most wanted person (municipal level) and number 7 most wanted person (provincial level) in Masbate.

Alias Junel, 29, number fifth most wanted person (municipal level), is facing attempted murder charges, while alias Ka Jeffrey, 26, is included in the other wanted persons for the case of multiple attempted homicide.

Meanwhile, seven individuals who are included in the other wanted persons for various cases were arrested by the police in an overnight police operations against most wanted persons.