SC pushes empowerment of women

The Supreme Court reaffirmed its support for women empowerment and gender equality among refugees and stateless individuals, according to a statement it released Friday.

Acting Chief Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, who chairs the court’s Special Committee on Facilitated Naturalization for Refugees and Stateless Individuals, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a photo exhibit titled “Resilient Spirits: Capturing Courage, Celebrating Strength, Inspiring Inclusion — An Odyssey of Women and Girls in Finding Hope Away from Home.”

The exhibit, held 11-12 March at the Senate of the Philippines, was co-hosted by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Philippines.

It coincided with International Women’s Day, National Women’s Month and UNHCR’s Hope Away from Home Campaign.

The interactive display focused on the challenges faced by women and girls forcibly displaced or lacking citizenship. It emphasized the importance of considering gender issues when addressing displacement and statelessness.

The exhibit also highlighted A.M. No. 21-07-22-SC, a landmark rule establishing a streamlined naturalisation process for refugees and stateless persons — the first of its kind globally.

The rule has already facilitated the naturalization of one refugee, with others expressing interest in becoming Filipino citizens through this process.

Justice Hernando reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to championing the rights and dignity of women, both within the context of forced displacement and throughout society.

He reaffirmed the court’s ongoing support for refugees and stateless persons through the facilitated naturalization rule, which will celebrate its second anniversary on 25 March 2024.