METRO

QCPD reaches out to underserved communities

(FILE PHOTO) Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, together with Quezon City Police District, Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan, planted a tree and harvested vegetables during the launching of the QCPD’s ‘Project Green Camp’ yesterday.
(FILE PHOTO) Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, together with Quezon City Police District, Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan, planted a tree and harvested vegetables during the launching of the QCPD’s ‘Project Green Camp’ yesterday.Photograph by Analy Labor

The Quezon City Police District on Friday concluded a weeklong series of community engagement initiatives.

Throughout the week, the QCPD organized 85 outreach programs aimed at strengthening the bond between law enforcers and the community. A total of 13,849 citizens actively participated in the activities.

The initiatives included educational lectures on Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness; Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan or BIDA Program, and Crime Prevention Safety Tips.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph