QCPD reaches out to underserved communities

The Quezon City Police District on Friday concluded a weeklong series of community engagement initiatives.
Throughout the week, the QCPD organized 85 outreach programs aimed at strengthening the bond between law enforcers and the community. A total of 13,849 citizens actively participated in the activities.
The initiatives included educational lectures on Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness; Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan or BIDA Program, and Crime Prevention Safety Tips.
