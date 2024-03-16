QCPD reaches out to underserved communities

The Quezon City Police District on Friday concluded a weeklong series of community engagement initiatives.

Throughout the week, the QCPD organized 85 outreach programs aimed at strengthening the bond between law enforcers and the community. A total of 13,849 citizens actively participated in the activities.

The initiatives included educational lectures on Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness; Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan or BIDA Program, and Crime Prevention Safety Tips.