Go aids PGH fire victims, frontliners

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go promptly dispatched his Malasakit Team to extend immediate support to the patients and frontliners affected by the fire that hit the Philippine General Hospital last 13 March.

To comfort around 200 affected individuals in the hospital, the senator’s Malasakit Team organized a feeding program. They also served meals to some watchers and hospital staff.

The fire erupted in the PGH Medicine Ward around 3 p.m. on the same day, which prompted hospital personnel to evacuate patients swiftly to ensure their safety. The Bureau of Fire Protection immediately responded to the emergency call, deploying 13 fire trucks and an ambulance to the scene.

Efforts to contain the blaze were successful, with the fire reaching a second alarm status by 3:11 p.m. but being placed under control by 3:45 p.m. The BFP later announced that the fire had been fully extinguished by 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in observance of Fire Prevention Month, Go emphasized the importance of preparedness and the necessity for the country’s fire safety measures to be continuously enhanced. He highlighted the relevance of Republic Act 11589, a legislative measure he primarily authored and co-sponsored.

The Act mandates a 10-year modernization program for the BFP, focusing on acquiring modern fire-fighting equipment, expanding the recruitment of firefighters, and offering specialized training to enhance skills in emergency response.

Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, pointed out the significance of the Malasakit Center located within the PGH premises. The center is instrumental in providing accessible medical assistance programs to indigent patients.

Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program and later institutionalized it under RA 11463, which he then principally sponsored and authored with the help of his fellow lawmakers.

According to the Department of Health, there are now 161 Malasakit Centers that have helped more than 10 million patients nationwide.