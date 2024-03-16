BI set to deport Japanese fugitive

The Bureau of Immigration said on Friday that it is set to deport a man tagged as the leader of a notorious syndicate in Japan. The man was identified as 49-year-old Tomohiro Koyama who is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Tomohiro made headlines after he was named as the “number three” member of the alleged crime organization known as “JP Dragon.” The group was alleged to have committed several violent crimes in Japan.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that Tomohiro was first taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group last January for violating Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Presidential Decree 1689 through Estafa.

He was said to have faced charges for violation of Section 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. During his arrest, it was also reported that he had several firearms and ammunition, as well as suspected drugs.

Based on BI records, Tomohiro entered the country in 2019. The following year, the bureau added his name to its blacklist after receiving information about his supposed crimes.

Japanese authorities informed the BI that Tomohiro was wanted in Japan for theft and they sought his deportation. In response, the BI declared him an undesirable alien and a manhunt was launched against him.

The CIDG tracked down the Japanese and handed him over to the BI. Earlier reports identified both Tomohiro and 55-year-old Takayuki Kagoshima as members of the “JP Dragon” syndicate.

The latter was arrested by the BI’s fugitive search unit on 4 March in Pasay City.