2 fall in Pasig buy-bust

Police in Pasig City arrested two high-value drug suspects in a buy-bust operation early Friday morning, seizing more than P370,000 worth of illegal drugs.

The suspects, identified only as Samantha, 24, and Jun, 46, both residents of Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City, were apprehended during an operation conducted around 4:55 a.m. along Mercedes Avenue.

Authorities confiscated seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 55 grams. They also seized a black pouch and P200 in buy-bust money, along with seven counterfeit P1,000 bills.

The suspects were detained at the Pasig City Police Station and face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.