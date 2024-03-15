Elderly projects turned over to NCSC

The Department of Social Welfare and Development officially turned over yesterday the implementation of the Assistance to Older Persons to the National Commission of Senior Citizens, the government body mandated to spearhead the programs and projects for the elderly.

Through a ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement also held Thursday at the DSWD Central Office, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and NCSC Chairperson Atty. Franklin Quijano formalized the transfer of functions and funds of the agency to the commission for the implementation of assistance to older persons.

In his message, Gatchalian emphasized the significance of the ceremony, acknowledging that while the ATOP program may represent a small allocation, its transfer to the NCSC signifies a giant leap toward the empowerment of the commission.

“We all agreed to have this ceremony because it is the more symbolic way of doing it. We can just let it go, we can just exchange papers through but it’s a step towards the right direction. We believe that it may be a small step but it’s a giant leap towards that direction of finally empowering NCSC to fulfill the mandate prescribed by law,” Gatchalian said.

The MoA outlined the transfer of the remaining P1.7 million funds for ATOP from the DSWD to NCSC, which is intended for the implementation of programs, projects and activities related to the welfare of senior citizens.

The DSWD chief underscored the significance of the allocation for the ATOP program, emphasizing that it represents essential services that “we can deliver to our elderly out there.”

Among the programs and activities under the ATOP are support to the Senior Citizens Sectoral Council of the National Anti-Poverty Commission; the celebration of the Elderly Filipino Week both at the national and regional level; support to the Federation of Senior Citizens Associations of the Philippines Inc.; and leading the Regional Coordinating and Monitoring Board and Regional Inter-Agency for Senior Citizens, among others.

Gatchalian expressed optimism on the potential impact of the transition, and emphasized the importance of nurturing and expanding such initiatives in the future.

“And hopefully, this will be taken care of well by the department personnel. We will pass this on to you, take good care of it. I believe that you will nurture this, and later on, we can begin discussing the bigger programs or projects in the department,” Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD secretary also noted that there are still other programs for older persons that are currently being implemented by the DSWD that will soon be transferred to the NCSC such as the Social Pension for Indigent Seniors Citizens program and the implementation of the Centenarians Act of 2016.

Gatchalian reiterated the agency’s commitment to assist the NCSC during the transition period and in fulfilling its mandate for the implementation of assistance to older persons.

Joining the DSWD chief during the MoA signing were Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Group Adonis P. Sulit, Undersecretary for Legislative Affairs Fatima Aliah Q. Dimaporo, Undersecretary for General Administration and Support Services Group Edward Justine R. Orden; Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina H. Romualdez, and Program Management Bureau Director Miramel Laxa.

NCSC Commissioners Mary Jean Loreche, Enriqueta Rodeles, Ida Yap-Patron and Edwin Espejo also witnessed the MOA signing and ceremonial turnover of functions.

Republic Act 11350, or the act creating the NCSC, mandates the transfer of functions, programs, projects and activities related to the welfare of senior citizens from the DSWD to the commission.