Delivery driver yields P200K shabu 

An LPG delivery driver landed in jail after he fell into a buy-bust operation by the police in Taguig City.

Report showed that more or less 28 grams of suspected shabu were seized from the target of the buy-bust who was identified as alias Man, 35 years old, working as LPG delivery driver.

The operation was launched in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City, at about 3:30 a.m. on 12 March, led by the operatives from Taguig City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit.

Confiscated were two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu worth P190,400, P500 buy-bust money on top of P12,000 boodle money, cellular phone and sling bag.

Complaint for violation of RA 9165 will be filed against alias Man while recovered pieces of evidence will be turned over to SPD Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.