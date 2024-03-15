4 Rizal rebels surrender

Four alleged members of a communist terrorist group surrendered voluntarily to authorities in Rizal province.

Two of the four surrenderees voluntarily submitted themselves to the Rizal Provincial Mobile Force Company on Tuesday, 12 March, at Sitio Kinabuan, Barangay Sta. Ines, Tanay, Rizal. They were identified only as alias Alma, 40; and alias Ka Arcel, 67; both members of the NAAC Milisyang Bayan which is based in Nakar, Quezon.

Along with their surrender was the return of a M203 grenade, a rifle grenade, an improvised shotgun, and three pieces of bullets from a shotgun.

Meanwhile, on 11 March, alias Bagsik, 34; and alias Jerald, 21, previously voluntarily surrendered to the 404th A MC, Rizal Provincial Mobile Force Batallion. Alias Bagsik was a former member of the Narciso Antazo Aramil Command, STRPC/PC where he was a member of the movement since 2013, while alias Jerald was only 13 years old when he was recruited to join the movement but also surrendered to the authorities.

Alias Bagsik has returned a .38 revolver caliber while alias Jerald returned a grenade to the authorities.

In their return to the government, the Rizal police have given a little assistance to the surrenderees to be able to help them start a new life.