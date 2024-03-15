3 held in Taytay drug sting

Two construction workers and a woman were arrested by the police in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Taytay, Rizal Thursday morning.

Nabbed in the operation were identified only as alias Papa Doms, 54; alias Manny, 41; and alias Fatima, 43; all residents of Barangay San Juan, Taytay, Rizal.

The suspects were collared by the police in a drug buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Taytay Municipal Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Team around 3:35 a.m.

Seized from them were four sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 15 grams with an estimated street value of P102,000, a .38 revolver caliber, three pieces of bullets of .38 revolver caliber, a coin purse, P1,000 buy-bust money, and P1,000 recovered money.

All three suspects are currently detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station custodial facility while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act 10591 or the Firearms Law before the Rizal Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Taytay, Rizal.