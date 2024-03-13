Shabu in 2 women’s private parts seized

Two women visiting their jailed live-in partners at Antipolo City Jail were arrested on Tuesday afternoon for attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the detention facility.

Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Felipe Maraggun identified the arrested suspects as alias Saly, 34, and alias Kath, 39; both residents of Barangay San Isidro, Antipolo City.

Maraggun said the suspects attempted to smuggle shabu into the city jail by hiding the items in their private parts.

The suspects were caught around 4 p.m. at the detention facility by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology at Sitio Pulong Banal, Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City.

Investigation showed that the two suspects were visiting their live-in partner, who were recently arrested for illegal drugs. But when the personnel of the BJMP Antipolo conducted a visual body cavity search, they saw the condoms that the suspects had hidden in their private parts containing two plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 200 grams with a standard drug price of P1,360,000.

This was immediately reported by the BJMP Antipolo and was immediately responded to by the Antipolo City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Team.

The suspects, now detained at the Antipolo City Police Station custodial facility, will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.