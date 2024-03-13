PCSO clarifies Senator Tulfo's claims on multiple lotto wins

In response to concerns raised by Senator Raffy Tulfo regarding an individual allegedly winning lottery games on 20 separate occasions, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has moved to clarify the situation.

The PCSO emphasized that the list referenced by the senator originated from their organization and "should not be interpreted in a manner other than what it is meant to be," it said in a media statement.

"That said list included the name of a person who, on several occasions, claimed lower tier prizes in the digit games," the PCSO added, stressing that those were not Jackpot Lottery Games but only for Digit Games.

Highlighting the distinction, the PCSO stated, "What Sen. Tulfo apparently failed to notice was that the same list would also show that for jackpot-bearing games like Lotto 6/42, Mega Lotto 6/45, Super Lotto 6/49, Grand Lotto 6/55, and Ultra 6/58, there was no winner who won more than once."

The crux of the matter, according to PCSO, lies in understanding the nature of the claims rather than focusing solely on the frequency of wins. "To be clear, the reported 20 claims made by one person does not necessarily make that claimant the winner of 20 Digit Games," it said.

For Digit Games, including 2D, 3D, 4D, and 6D, PCSO lotto outlet agents or trusted representatives can collect prizes on behalf of winners, a practice known as "paki-claim", according to the PCSO, which is often employed due to reasons such as distance or lack of valid identification cards of the winners.

"On the other hand, for jackpot-bearing games like Lotto 6/42, Mega Lotto 6/45, Super Lotto 6/49, Grand Lotto 6/55, and Ultra Lotto 6/58, winners are required to personally appear at the PCSO Main Office to claim their jackpot prizes," the PCSO said.

The PCSO underscored their commitment to ensuring the "safety, security, and well-being" of lotto winners, and maintaining a fair gaming environment.

"Rest assured that we remain dedicated and committed to fostering a gaming environment that upholds fairness and ensures the integrity of every single draw," the PCSO said.