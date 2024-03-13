More STS inclusions suggested

For Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, the Single-Ticketing System which is set to be implemented in the metropolis soon can include other roads that will be recommended by the 17 local government units and to be approved by the Metro Manila Council.

This was the reaction of the mayor in connection with the Supreme Court decision which struck down provisions of traffic codes of Metro Manila LGUs and barred their traffic enforcers from issuing ordinance violation receipts to erring motorists and confiscating driver’s licenses unless they have been deputized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Under the SC decision, Section 124 or the “Procedures in the Issuance of Ordinance Violation Receipt” to erring motorists under the Muntinlupa City Ordinance 04-022 was voided.

On 12 March during the MMDA meeting with mayors, Biazon said they discussed the expansion of the Metro Manila Traffic Code and the inclusion of more traffic violations under the STS.

He said, “While the SC decision clarified that it is the MMDA which has authority to adopt and enforce traffic management policies involving Metro Manila traffic, the LGUs retain control and authority over local traffic concerns.”

Biazon said LGU concerns about national roads in their jurisdiction can be through the MMC.

He said the fact that Metro Manila Council is composed of 17 mayors of Metro Manila, the LGU concerns over national roadways within their respective jurisdictions can still be addressed through the council.

The council adopted a Single-Ticketing System and it covered specific national roads around Metro Manila. Its coverage can be expanded to include other roads as recommended by LGUs and approved by the council.

The MMDA earlier said it would deputize traffic enforcers in 17 LGUs in Metro Manila which will allow them to continue issuing traffic violation receipts to erring motorists.

The legal team of the city is being consulted if the Muntinlupa City government will file a motion for reconsideration aiming to reverse the SC.