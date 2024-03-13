Alarm, scandal suspect yields shabu

A man creating trouble in the neighborhood yielded illegal drugs and weapons Tuesday when members of the Makati City Police responded to a concerned citizen’s report.

Arrested was one alias Ernil, 21 years old, of Jervois Street, Barangay Pinagkaisahan, Makati City. The arrest was executed on charges of Alarms and Scandal, Violation of B.P. Blg. 6 (Illegal Possession of Bladed Weapon), and Sec. 11 Art. II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

The arrest likewise resulted to the confiscation of approximately 11 grams of suspected shabu.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Tuesday, following a telephone call reporting the suspect’s violent and erratic behavior.

The Makati police responded promptly, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspect.

Investigation revealed that alias Ernil, had gone berserk at Jervois Street, wielding a kitchen knife measuring approximately eight inches.

The duty desk officer of Guadalupe Nuevo Sub-station, Makati CPS, received the call, prompting the swift dispatch of officers to the scene.

During the arrest, officers discovered the suspect in possession of the kitchen knife and two medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with a street value of ₱74,800.

The suspect will face complaints for his violent outburst, illegal possession of a bladed weapon and drug-related offenses.